World Share

SOCIAL MEDIA: Time to drop the filters?

They say the camera never lies - but maybe not any more. Now we can all change our looks at the touch of a button - with a Filter. And that is creating what one British MP calls a “digitally warped reality.” Is this actually dangerous? Sasha Pallari Makeup artist and model Beth Dunlavey Social media influencer NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Tara Quinn-Cirillo Psychologist Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World