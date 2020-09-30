POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Leaving no one behind | Coronavirus fight in Turkey
26:30
World
Leaving no one behind | Coronavirus fight in Turkey
Thanks to the effective treatment methods and successful healthcare system of Turkey, the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country remained remarkably low compared to many European countries and the US. Indeed, the fight against Covid-19 has been the most important agenda item of Turkey since the beginning of the outbreak, having as a result low mortality rate, thus, bringing Turkey in one of the best positions in the world ranking with one of the highest recovery rates. After interviewing doctors in the front line against the pandemic, key characters from WHO and World Bank, Leaving No One Behind gives light to the main factors underlying the success of Turkey´s struggle against the pandemic, the ways Turkey is managing the process during this period, as well as the contribution of the country to the global fight against the coronavirus. #TurkeyCoronavirus #TurkeyCovid19 #TurkishHealthCareSystem
September 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?