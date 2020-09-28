POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ride-hailing firm wins case to overturn London operating ban | Money Talks
06:02
BizTech
Ride-hailing firm wins case to overturn London operating ban | Money Talks
Shares in Uber have rallied after it secured an 18-month license to continue operating in London. The ride-hailing firm successfully overturned a ban imposed by regulators over passenger security. But there's still a major hurdle that could steer the company to a dead end in its biggest European market. For more on the latest turn in Uber's operations in the UK, let's go to our correspondent, Sarah Morice, in London. #Uber #LondonOperatingBan #RideHailingApp
September 28, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?