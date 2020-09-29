POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump and Biden to square off in first presidential debate
02:44
World
President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will face off in their first presidential debate on Tuesday night. With the election now only five weeks away, the two contenders will have the opportunity to present their rival visions of the nation's future to voters. Here's our North America Correspondent Jon Brain. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #PresidentialDebate #Trump #Biden
September 29, 2020
