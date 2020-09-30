France police violence

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police in France have long been accused of brutality but the accusations have become louder over the last two years with the yellow vest protests. Journalists have been targeted and injured. There are also claims of racism and violence against minorities. Francis Collings reports from Paris. France Protests 👉 http://trt.world/16qt Coronavirus in France 👉 http://trt.world/138t The Battle of Algiers revisited 👉 http://trt.world/1pgj #FrancePoliceViolence #YellowVests #FrenchPolice
September 30, 2020
