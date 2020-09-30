World Share

MIGRANT CRISIS: Will the EU plan work?

How can Europe’s new policy on migration end the misery for those travelling and give reassurance to nations offering them a new home? Guests: Andrew Geddes Professor of Migration Studies at European University Institute András László Political Advisor to Fidesz Julian Lehmann Migration policy & Law Expert at Global Public Policy Institute​ Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.