Youth steer Turkey's technology

Each year, Teknofest showcases Turkey’s technological innovations, and allows scientists and investors to vie for the top prize in a number of categories. This year’s Teknofest in Gaziantep featured 100,000 students from more than 20,000 teams. And one of the most prominent displays belonged to Turkish Aerospace. The company, which is steering the future of Turkey's Air Force, hope the youth can soon take charge. Turkey’s Electric Car 👉 http://trt.world/16gh Turkey's Economy in 2020 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pcd #Turkey #Technology #Teknofest