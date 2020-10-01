POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Youth steer Turkey's technology
02:32
World
Youth steer Turkey's technology
Each year, Teknofest showcases Turkey’s technological innovations, and allows scientists and investors to vie for the top prize in a number of categories. This year’s Teknofest in Gaziantep featured 100,000 students from more than 20,000 teams. And one of the most prominent displays belonged to Turkish Aerospace. The company, which is steering the future of Turkey's Air Force, hope the youth can soon take charge. Turkey’s Electric Car 👉 http://trt.world/16gh Turkey's Economy in 2020 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pcd #Turkey #Technology #Teknofest
October 1, 2020
