POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
I Gotta Story To Tell Episode 11: The Life of Salahuddin
06:07
World
I Gotta Story To Tell Episode 11: The Life of Salahuddin
Regarded as a true Muslim hero, Salahuddin was immortalised for conquering Jerusalem and defeating the Crusaders. But more celebrated than his gallantry, heroism, and brilliance as a soldier, statesman and military leader were his attributes as a merciful and just human being. This won him the eternal respect not only of his people, but even his enemies. Watch other episodes of 'I Gotta Story to Tell' 👉 http://trt.world/16gk #Salahuddin #Jerusalem #Crusade
October 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?