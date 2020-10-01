World Share

BREXIT TALKS: Deal or no deal?

Are these two Inching ever closer? The gap no longer a continental divide, more the few kilometres that separate Britain from the European Union. So, if there is a trade deal at the very last minute, who’s won and who’s lost in this battle of the wills? GUESTS Denis MacShane Former Minister for Europe Catherine McBride Independent Economist Pervez Ghauri Professor in International Business at Birmingham University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.