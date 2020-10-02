BizTech Share

Struggling US businesses await more government support | Money Talks

The US Senate has delayed voting on a stimulus package, while Republican and Democratic party leaders continue to negotiate its terms. Talks over the relief measures stalled for several weeks, but both sides say they are now close to agreement. That's driving up US stocks, but if there's no deal soon, thousands of workers in the aviation and other industries could lose their jobs. Mobin Nasir reports. #UnitedStates #StimulusPackage #CoronavirusImpact