Germany: Reunified, But Still Divided?

It's been three decades since the unification of the two Germanys but the differences in the daily lives of those who live in what was once the east and the west remain stark. Several reports, released on the eve of Saturday's Unity Day celebrations, say in many areas, Germany should be further along than it is. We debate the issues that are polarising the country today. Guests: Thomas Saalfeld Professor of Political Science at the University of Bamberg