EU takes legal action against UK to keep deal intact | Money Talks
07:47
BizTech
The European Union is taking legal action against the UK over a Brexit bill that the bloc says would violate international law. It's the latest hurdle that's threatening to derail talks on the future trade relationship between the two sides. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the dispute raises the risk of the UK crashing out of the bloc's frictionless single market and customs union. For more, we spoke to our correspondent Jack Parrock, who's following the story in Brussels. #EuropeanUnion #UnitedKingdom #Brexit
October 2, 2020
