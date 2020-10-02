World Share

Turkey-EU Relations: What Are The Major Sticking Points?

Fifteen years ago, Turkey and the European Union started official talks to formally bring Turkey into the union. Hopes were high in the beginning, but a series of key differences hampered the talks.Those tensions were front and centre at a Special European Council meeting in Brussels this week. EU officials said that sanctions can be imposed on Turkey over disputes with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean but also hinted it wants a positive and constructive relationship with Ankara. So, will these latest tensions be solved? And what could have been done differently to have avoided this stalemate? Guests: Laura Batalla Adam Secretary General of the European Parliament Turkey Forum Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah