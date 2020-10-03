World Share

Why Do Armenia and Azerbaijan Keeping Going To War?

#Armenia and #Azerbaijan have shared a volatile border for decades and are now engaged in an all-out battle. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip #Erdogan says the international community has once again shown its double standards by not condemning Armenia's aggression. He has also called for an immediate end to the crisis in the occupied Karabakh region, saying Armenia should withdraw completely. We take a look at the history of this crisis and how Armenia has been occupying Azerbaijani territories for decades. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr