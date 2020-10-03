POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
8-year-old fighting against climate change in India
8-year-old fighting against climate change in India
Activists around the world are taking part in climate strikes, intended to keep the climate crisis in the spotlight, when most leaders are concerned with the pandemic. One 8-year-old girl from India is becoming a leading voice in her country in the fight against air pollution. Aksel Zaimovic reports. Climate Change 👉http://trt.world/ClimateChange India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq #ClimateChange #Activism #AirPollution
October 3, 2020
