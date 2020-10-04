POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump says he's feeling well after contradictory reports
Trump says he's feeling well after contradictory reports
US President Donald Trump says he's recovering well from Covid-19, after conflicting reports about the seriousness of his condition. It's led to criticism about his administration's inability to give a clear message about the health of its leader. While Trump told doctors he feels ready to walk out of hospital, they say that the next 48 hours will be the most critical. Liz Maddock has more. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #DonaldTrump #Covid19 #Treatment
October 4, 2020
