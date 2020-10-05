World Share

US ELECTION 2020: Tackling climate change?

Is the United States an example to the world when it comes to burnishing its pollution credentials, cleaner than it was when the 45th President took office. He says YES. We'll examine the pluses and the minuses here on Roundtable. Guests: Antonio Bento University of Southern California Jody Freeman Environmental-Law Specialist Steve Milloy Former Environmental Protection Agency Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.