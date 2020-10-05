World Share

Trump widely criticised for leaving hospital to thank 'fans'

US President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to his supporters on Sunday outside the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he's currently being treated for COVID-19. The visit comes after conflicting reports about the seriousness of his condition, along with criticism over Trump's apparent refusal to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. Lionel Donovan has more.