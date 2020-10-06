POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Battle for Nagorno-Karabakh​
Armenia and Azerbaijan are again on the brink of war. The fighting has spilled beyond the Nagorno-Karabkah region, with civilians being shelled in Azerbaijani cities. And now the conflict is threatening to draw in neighbouring powers and raising concerns about stability in the South Caucasus. But after decades of failed diplomacy, will military force end up deciding the dispute? Or is there still a chance both sides can find their way to peace? Guests: Tengiz Pkhaladze Advisor to the President of Georgia Laurence Broers Fellow in Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House Amanda Paul Senior Policy Analyst at the European Policy Centre
October 6, 2020
