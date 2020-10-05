POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Paris to close all bars as COVID-19 infections surge | Money Talks
07:38
BizTech
Paris to close all bars as COVID-19 infections surge | Money Talks
French authorities have ordered bars in the capital to close from Tuesday as Paris continues to report an increase in coronavirus cases. Nationwide, more than 12,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday alone. Authorities have put Paris on maximum alert with a range of strict new social distancing measures, which will last at least two weeks. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. For more on this, we spoke to Shahin Vallee in Marseille. He's a senior fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations. #France #CoronavirusInfections #MaximumAlert
October 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?