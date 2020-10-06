POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Electoral College comes under scrutiny as US election nears
02:14
World
Electoral College comes under scrutiny as US election nears
When Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 US election, fewer people voted for the billionaire than the senator. Trump became president because he was chosen by delegates of the Electoral College, in a complicated process that goes back to the nation's founding. How the Electoral College works remains a mystery to many. Sarah Balter explains. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #DonaldTrump #ElectoralCollege #NovemberElection
October 6, 2020
