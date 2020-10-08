Pandemic leads to Sub-Saharan Africa’s first recession in 25 years | |Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven sub-Saharan Africa into its first recession in 25 years. A report by the World Bank says the region is reversing decades of economic gains due to lockdowns and weak global demand. The biggest losers will be the region's two economic giants, South Africa and Nigeria. The World Bank expects the region's economy will shrink by 3.3 percent this year, the worst performance on record. A return to growth of about 2-point-1 percent is predicted next year, but the global lender has warned a second round of coronavirus infections could affect this forecast. #Pandemic #WorldBank #SubSaharanAfrica
October 8, 2020
