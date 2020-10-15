POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Social distancing drives New Yorkers to private cars | Money Talks
Social distancing drives New Yorkers to private cars | Money Talks
For New Yorkers, owning a car is often an unnecessary hassle. Parking is limited, streets are crowded and residents have plenty of other options to get around town such as the subway, Citibikes, yellow cabs and ride-hailing services. But since the COVID-19 outbreak, more New Yorkers are shying away from public transport in favour of leasing and purchasing their own cars. While this is good news for some businesses, critics have raised alarm bells about increasing traffic and congestion, as Jade Barker reports. #SocialDistancing #CarLeasing #VirtualConferences
October 15, 2020
