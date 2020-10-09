POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World
Macron's Plan Against 'Islamic Separatism' | Anti-Turkey Alliance in the Gulf
French President Emmanuel unveiled a plan to tackle what he calls 'Islamic separatism' to safeguard the country's secular values. But critics say the proposal panders to the far-right and will stigmatise Muslims. So, is Macron moving France towards a more confrontational approach when it comes to Islam? Plus, Gulf nations are banding against Turkey as its regional clout expands. But what’s behind this ‘anti-Turkey' alliance, and what does it mean for the many conflicts across the region? Guests: Yasser Louati Human Rights and Civil Liberties Activist Ahmet Uysal Director, ORSAM Center for Middle Eastern Studies Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University Giorgio Cafiero CEO and founder of Gulf State Analytics
October 9, 2020
