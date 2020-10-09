Why Are Gulf Nations Uniting Against Turkey?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have found themselves on the opposing sides of many Middle East conflicts from the Syrian civil war, the coup in Egypt to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. There's also an emerging 'anti-Turkey' alliance among the Gulf nations. The UAE's foreign minister accused Turkey of 'interference in the affairs of Arab countries,' and most recently, a leading Saudi business leader called for the boycott of 'everything Turkish.' So why are these Arab countries uniting against Ankara? Guests: Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University Giorgio Cafiero CEO and founder of Gulf State Analytics
October 9, 2020
