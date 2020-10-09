World Share

First Black Muslim Festival launched

The first Black Muslim Festival is a month-long event that began on October 2 and coincides with Black History Month in the UK. The festival features prominent Black Muslim voices from across the globe. According to its founder Na'ima Robert, "The whole goal of it is a celebration of the global Black Muslim history, heritage, experience and culture."