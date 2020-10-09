World Share

I Gotta Story to Tell Episode 13: Al Gore vs Bush: The Florida miscount, an omen for 2020?

In the 2000 US election, Democratic candidate Al Gore won the most votes but lost to Republican candidate George W. Bush in one of the most significant political scandals in US history. The story unveils the fragility of the US electoral process as accusations of possible electoral fraud resurface in the leadup to the November 2020 US presidential elections.