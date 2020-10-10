California battles largest wildfire in history

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Since August, California has been fighting to contain the largest wildfire in its history. It's so large that scientists have coined a new term - gigafire - to describe its sheer scale. And it's almost become a fact of life for northern Californians. 53-thousand people have been displaced this year alone. Martin Markovits brings us this report from the Golden State. California Wildfire 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/16qq #California #Gigafire #Wildfires
October 10, 2020
