California battles largest wildfire in history

Since August, California has been fighting to contain the largest wildfire in its history. It's so large that scientists have coined a new term - gigafire - to describe its sheer scale. And it's almost become a fact of life for northern Californians. 53-thousand people have been displaced this year alone. Martin Markovits brings us this report from the Golden State.