03:09
What Do Brazil, the UK and the US Have in Common?
Brazilian President Jair #Bolsonaro. British Prime Minister Boris #Johnson. And now US President Donald #Trump. What do these leaders have in common? They’ve all downplayed the coronavirus but ended up contracting the infectious disease themselves. We take a double look at what seems to be a pattern. From coffee, to TV dramas to vacations, the head of Saudi Arabia's Chamber of Commerce wants #Saudis to reject 'everything Turkish.' Relations between #Riyadh and Ankara have soured since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal #Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad in Istanbul in 2018. The two countries are also on opposite sides of numerous conflicts.​ We take a closer look at what's behind this animosity. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr
October 10, 2020
