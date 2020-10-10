Tokyo park gets transparent toilets to ease safety concerns

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spacious, clean, and almost completely see-through, an unusual new public toilet block has been built in a Tokyo park, but thankfully, the walls turn blurry as soon as you lock the door. When not in use, the three units are translucent, with purple glass for men and pink for women, as well as an accessible yellow unit also used for baby changing. Mayu Yoshida reports. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #JapanToilets #TransparentToilet #Tokyo
October 10, 2020
