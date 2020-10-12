POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRNC presidential election will go to run-off vote next weekend
02:57
World
TRNC presidential election will go to run-off vote next weekend
The Presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will go to a second round, after neither of the frontrunners received enough votes. Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and the incumbent Mustafa Akinci will face each other again next Sunday. Whoever wins will determine the future of the Republic. From Lefkosia, Heyder Abbasi reports. Cyprus Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16mz #NorthernCyprus #ErsinTatar #MustafaAkinci
October 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?