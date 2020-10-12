What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

TRNC presidential election will go to run-off vote next weekend

The Presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will go to a second round, after neither of the frontrunners received enough votes. Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and the incumbent Mustafa Akinci will face each other again next Sunday. Whoever wins will determine the future of the Republic. From Lefkosia, Heyder Abbasi reports. Cyprus Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16mz #NorthernCyprus #ErsinTatar #MustafaAkinci