POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Survivors in Azerbaijan pick up pieces after Armenian strike
02:25
World
Survivors in Azerbaijan pick up pieces after Armenian strike
Azerbaijan's president has accused Armenia of committing 'war crimes' after Azerbaijan's second biggest city was hit by a missile strike. The attack on Ganja, which killed at least nine civilians, came after a humanitarian ceasefire was declared between the two countries. Andrew Hopkins sent this report from Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #GanjaAttack #Ceasefire #Azerbaijan
October 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?