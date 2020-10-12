World Share

US ELECTION 2020: The rise of extremism?

Nowhere are the divisions in what’s called the United States more evident than on the streets. Race riots and right wing thugs. A President who eventually backtracks on his refusal to condemn white supremacists just weeks before an election. Guests: Carol Swain Black Voices for Trump’s Advisory Board LOCATOR: NASHVILLE, US Sahar Aziz Professor of Law, Rutgers Law School LOCATOR: NEWARK, US Ravi Perry Professor of Political Science, Howard University LOCATOR: WASHINGTON DC Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.