POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia expresses its anger as fragile ceasefire unravels
01:45
World
Russia expresses its anger as fragile ceasefire unravels
Russia has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to adhere to a ceasefire it helped broker on the weekend. Both sides in the conflict have accused each other of breaching the truce. Russia's Foreign Minister has held talks in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart, and says he expects both countries to comply with the agreement. Melinda Nucifora has more. Armenia and Azerbaijan’s border dispute explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pg7 #azerbaijanarmeniaceasefire #russiaarmeniaazerbaijan #armeniaazerbaijan
October 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?