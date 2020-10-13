World Share

Bangladesh brings in death penalty for rape

Weeks of protests over sexual violence in Bangladesh, has prompted the government to introduce the death penalty for rape cases. Sexual violence is a systemic problem in the country; At least 1000 rapes have been reported this year including 208 gang rapes but many incidents go unreported. Government data, shows in the past 20 years 3.56% of cases have gone to court and 0.37% have ended with guilty convictions. Amnesty International says the state is failing to protect survivors and a death sentence may not be a deterrent. #Bangladesh #Rape #Noakhali