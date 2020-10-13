POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Top Bollywood producers file lawsuits against two Indian news channels
Bollywood's top producers have filed a lawsuit against two news channels and their top anchors for maligning the entire film industry as a hub of drugs and crime following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 #BollywoodLawsuit #SSR #RepublicTV
October 13, 2020
