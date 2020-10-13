POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IMF raises global GDP forecast from June outlook | Money Talks
05:42
BizTech
IMF raises global GDP forecast from June outlook | Money Talks
The world is coming back' that's the cautious message from the International Monetary Fund as it released the latest World Economic Outlook. Global growth estimates are slightly up, but as Miranda Lin explains, there's a long, hard road ahead.Stephany Griffith-Jones joined us from Brighton in the UK. She's an economist and financial markets program director at Columbia University's Initiative for Policy Dialogue. #IMF #GDP #GlobalGrowth
October 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?