POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey to produce lithium batteries for its all-electric car | Money Talks
00:48
BizTech
Turkey to produce lithium batteries for its all-electric car | Money Talks
Turkey is set to begin lithium production locally, at its new Eti Maden Technology Development Center in the country's northwestern province of Eskisehir. The plant will start small with 10 tonnes per year, but that's expected to increase to 500 tonnes annually. Turkey currently imports 12-hundred tonnes of lithium a year. The element is critical in cell and battery technologies, and will be used to make batteries that will power the country's first domestically produced all-electric vehicle, the TOGG. #Turkey #LithiumBatteries #ElectricCar
October 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?