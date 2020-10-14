POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protesters rally against worsening economy amid pandemic | Money Talks
Protesters rally against worsening economy amid pandemic | Money Talks
When Europe was struggling to contain the first outbreak of COVID-19, Argentina locked down early. It paid off in many ways. But with restrictions still in place six months later, millions of people have been driven into poverty. And they don't trust their leaders to work in their best interests. Now, thousands of people have marched on the capital to call for their resignations. Liz Maddock has more. For more on this, Latin American analyst, Javier Farje joined us from London. #Argentina #Economy #Quatantine
October 14, 2020
