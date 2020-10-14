World Share

THE QUAD: A new rival for China?

United we stand - against China. The message from Japan, India, Australia and the US - what’s known as The Quad - is that together we can push back against Chinese adventurism in the Indo-Pacific region. Is it really necessary? GUESTS Jagannath Panda Manohar Parrikar Institute Francis Lun CEO of GEO Securities Humphrey Hawksley Author of ‘Asian Waters’ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD.