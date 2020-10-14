World Share

Parts of Europe tighten measures as cases surge

Paris and seven other French cities are being placed under night time curfews, as the country grapples with a second surge of coronavirus infections. President Emmanuel Macron said they had to put a brake on the spread of the virus. A nationwide public health emergency has also been declared, and France isn't alone. Other governments across Europe are reimposing restrictions. Spain currently has one of the continent's highest number of cases, becoming the first EU nation to reach 900,000 infections. My colleague, Natasha Hussain reports. Coronavirus in Germany 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/16mq Coronavirus in France 🇫🇷 👉 http://trt.world/138t #francecoronavirus #spaincoronavirus #francecurfew