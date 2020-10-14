POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Greek court sentences Golden Dawn leaders and members to prison
02:12
World
Greek court sentences Golden Dawn leaders and members to prison
A judge in Athens has sentenced dozens of members of the Neo Nazi group Golden Dawn to lengthy jail terms. Last week, guilty verdicts were handed down to the group's leaders and many of its members, after a court decided their political party was actually a criminal organisation which pursued a campaign of violence against its opponents. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Far Right Politics 👉 http://trt.world/1qsm #goldendawn #greece #neonazi
October 14, 2020
