World Share

How much does religion play a part in politics in the US?

How much does religion play a part in politics in the US? President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court faced her third day of grilling at the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Democrats pressed her on election laws and abortion rights. Professor of Sociology and Global Studies at the University of California Mark Juergensmeyer weighs in on how much religion plays a part in US politics. #AmyConeyBarrett #Religion #abortionrights