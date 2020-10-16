POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IMF: Global GDP to shrink 4.4% this year | Money Talks
06:55
BizTech
IMF: Global GDP to shrink 4.4% this year | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic has caused the most severe global economic downturn since the Great Depression. The International Monetary Fund forecasts global GDP will shrink by 4.4 percent this year and says the economic recovery will be drawn out. It's urging governments to continue taking steps to contain COVID-19, and provide government support to keep their economies ticking. Mobin Nasir reports. Richard Wolff is professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts and the founder of Democracy at Work. He says the disruption caused by the pandemic has exposed the limits of the capitalist system. #Coronavirus #GlobalGDP #Inequality
October 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?