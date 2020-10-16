POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thailand protests deepen economic uncertainty | Money Talks
07:41
BizTech
Thailand protests deepen economic uncertainty | Money Talks
Anti-government protesters in Thailand are defying a state of emergency decree banning mass gatherings. They have vowed to continue to fight until there is meaningful reform in the country. But as the political standoff continues, the country's economic woes are also worsening. Miranda Lin explains. Tim Forsyth is a professor of International Development at the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Thailand specialist. He joins us now from London. Tim Forsyth is a professor of International Development at the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Thailand specialist. He spoke to us from London. #Thailand #EconomicUncertainty #Protests
October 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?