World Share

Armenia Targeting Civilians in Azerbaijan | Turkish Cypriot Town of Maras Reopens

Azerbaijan says dozens have been killed in attacks on civilians by Armenia. The attacks have continued despite a Russia-brokered ceasefire, which has all but collapsed. We discuss the latest in this ongoing conflict between the two countries over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Plus, the abandoned coastal town of Maras in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has partially reopened to the public after 46 years. What does this mean for TRNC and the region? Guests: Farid Shafiyev Former Azerbaijani Ambassador Idil Tuncer Kilavuz Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University Tahsin Ertugruloglu Former TRNC Foreign Minister Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Antalya Bilim University