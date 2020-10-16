POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Committing War Crimes by Targeting Civilians
14:31
World
Azerbaijan Says Armenia Committing War Crimes by Targeting Civilians
Azerbaijan says Armenia continues to target civilian settlements in an act of war crimes and despite the a Russia-backed ceasefire to end the fighting over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. We discuss the latest in the fighting that threatens that has thrown the region into a crisis. Guests: Farid Shafiyev Former Azerbaijani Ambassador Idil Tuncer Kilavuz Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University
October 16, 2020
