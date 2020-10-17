World Share

Bolivians hope election will bring economic, political stability

Bolivians are heading to the polls, almost one year after former President Evo Morales was ousted. The leading contenders in Sunday's vote are leftist and former Economy Minister Luis Arce, and Carlos Mesa, a centrist former president. This long-awaited presidential election comes at a time of crisis as Bolivia is battling both the pandemic and social unrest. Monica Machicao is in La Paz and explains why the vote is crucial.