Ceasefire reportedly violated within minutes of announcement

Just hours after Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a temporary humanitarian ceasefire, both sides say it's been violated. The latest developments come a week after a Russia-brokered ceasefire fell apart as soon as it was signed. And a day after Armenia fired a missile into the centre of Azerbaijan's second largest city, Ganja. As Liz Maddock reports, funerals have begun for the 13 killed. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #Armenia #Ceasefire #Azerbaijan