Thailand's protests continue
02:36
World
Thailand's protests continue
As student-led demonstrations continue for the fourth consecutive day, the Thai government has been criticised for using excessive force against protesters who are calling for their prime minister to resign. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Thailand #Bangkok #PrayuthChanOcha
October 18, 2020
